Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in July

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. 40,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $560.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 155.29%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

