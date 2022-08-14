Rupee Price Tops $0.0005 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $21,430.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00036673 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

