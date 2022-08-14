Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $641,875.66 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $641,875.66 and $237.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.49 or 0.08122409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00178173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00262891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00682391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00589395 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005471 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,943,860 coins and its circulating supply is 39,826,548 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

