S.Finance Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $7,234.91 and $183,317.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.