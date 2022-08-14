Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 50,036 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.87% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of SGII stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

