Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 59,066 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 108,871 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 765,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $463.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

