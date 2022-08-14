SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1,945.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013753 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,947,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,920,818 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.