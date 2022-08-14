SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $746,794.56 and $85,734.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00573365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00257335 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016698 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

