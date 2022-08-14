SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $4,769.84 and $7.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00142600 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

