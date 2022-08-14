Sage Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

