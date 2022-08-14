Sage Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,771. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $88.73 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.