Sage Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,022. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

