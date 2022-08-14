Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 9,075,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.