Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 149,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.90. 472,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.