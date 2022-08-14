Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NBST opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

