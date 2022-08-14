Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

