Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000.

JMACU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

