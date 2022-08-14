Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 153,835 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

Shares of DHHCU opened at $9.87 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

DiamondHead Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

