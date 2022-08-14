Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBOCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Profile

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

