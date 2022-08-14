Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

