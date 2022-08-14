Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

