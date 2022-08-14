Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVCU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

