Saito Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Saito has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Saito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Saito has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $297,615.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Saito Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
