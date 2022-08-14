Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $270.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $188.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

