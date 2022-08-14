Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Review

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.44 $16.47 million $2.59 9.07 Equitable Financial $23.06 million 1.55 $4.26 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 25.89% 11.12% 0.99% Equitable Financial N/A 6.89% 0.65%

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through 4 branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

