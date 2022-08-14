Santiment Network Token (SAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,400.00

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $17,400.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

