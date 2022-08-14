Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in July

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

STRCW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

