Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $51.82 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

