Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

