Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

