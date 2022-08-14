Scotiabank Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.89.

CGAU opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,347 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

