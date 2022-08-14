Scott V. Fainor Buys 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $194.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

