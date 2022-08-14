Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,278. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

