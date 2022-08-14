Secret Price Hits $1.42 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Secret has a market capitalization of $231.34 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00005782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00229413 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00483505 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

