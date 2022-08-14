SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 43,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,361. The company has a market capitalization of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

