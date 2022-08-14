SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last 90 days. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Price Performance
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.