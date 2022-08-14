SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.