Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Stock Position Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Semper Paratus Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.