Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Semrush stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,397,977.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,960,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,995 shares of company stock worth $4,000,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 27.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

