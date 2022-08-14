Sentivate Price Up 13% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $43,775.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.