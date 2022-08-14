Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 10,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,469. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.