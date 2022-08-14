Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,528. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Shell Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shell

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

