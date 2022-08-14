Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
