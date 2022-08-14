Short Interest in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Declines By 16.4%

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Abri SPAC I has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abri SPAC I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

