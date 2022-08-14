Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Drops By 17.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 4,356,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,950. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

