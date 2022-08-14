Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Decreases By 28.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allot Communications Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ALLT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.