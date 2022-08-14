Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Grows By 23.1%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APTV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,514. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 265.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

