Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Decreases By 17.1%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Aravive Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aravive had a negative net margin of 910.48% and a negative return on equity of 122.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

