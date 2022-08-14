Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increases By 29.5%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 360,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.5 %

About BigBear.ai

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 458,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.