Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Drops By 23.3%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

BIOAF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

