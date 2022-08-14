Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 17.2%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. 138,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.