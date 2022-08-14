Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 17.2%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. 138,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.